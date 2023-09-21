School can be fun

Join Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish for episode 24 of Beyond The Beacon, a podcast of the Diocese of Paterson, N.J. They welcome the pastor and a principal from Assumption School in Morristown — one of the Catholic schools of the diocese. Msgr. John E. Hart and Sister Merris Larkin, S.C., joyfully discuss the life of a successful elementary school and how they work together to make learning effective and fun. Listen on any major podcast platform or watch the episode on the bishop’s YouTube channel.