Richard A. Sokerka
During these past few months as we faced the pandemic and the protests for social justice and racial equality, the need to have school choice in place for every student in the nation has never been more apparent.
That is why a bill, “The School Choice Now Act,” sponsored by two Republican senators, Tim Scott and Lamar Alexander, both from South Carolina, needs to be passed immediately by the Senate and have the bi-partisan support from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.
“The School Choice Now Act provides scholarships to students to have the opportunity to return to the private school they attended before the pandemic — and gives other students a new opportunity to attend private school,” said Alexander, chairman of the Senate education committee.
The bill would provide one-time funding to scholarship-granting organizations, who would be authorized to allocate those funds to parents. The funds could be spent on private school tuition or expenses associated with homeschooling. Parents would be able to pick whatever educational institution they think is best for their child.
In addition, the bill would also provide federal tax credits for those who contribute to scholarship-granting organizations, as well as permit states to “create their own tax credit scholarship program that works for the unique needs of students in their state.”
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) gave its full support to the bill, and launched an email campaign asking Catholics to contact their representatives in Congress to support it.
However, the fly in the ointment to this bill’s passage is that the Democratic platform for the 2020 election does not support school choice, despite the fact that many in their numbers either attended private schools themselves or sent their children to them. They have fought against any programs that would grant similar options to those who cannot afford to send their children to private schools. Why? Largely because they are pandering to the public school teachers’ unions, some of their biggest donors in an election year.
However, a June nationwide poll by Mason-Dixon Polling on behalf of the American Federation for Children, found that 73 percent of voters support school choice programs.
“All parents, regardless of income or circumstance, should be able to decide which school best meets their child’s needs, whether that school is public or private,” said Alexander.
We agree wholeheartedly with Alexander as do the U.S. Bishops and families in inner city, urban and suburban cities across the nation who see that the best educational opportunities for their children where they live are found in private schools.
We call on Congress to put aside partisan politics and act swiftly as the school year is looming on the horizon. Give every student an equal opportunity at the best education possible by passing the School Choice Now Act — or face the consequences in November.