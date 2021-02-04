TOTOWA Just in time for the universal Church’s celebration of the Year of St. Joseph, Bishop Emeritus Arthur Serratelli paints a rich and multifaceted portrait of St. Joseph, the quiet and often-enigmatic earthly father of Jesus, in “Scriptural Novena to St. Joseph,” his new book of prayers to him and Scriptural reflections.
In his fourth and latest book, the Bishop unpacks the few details Scripture does give about St. Joseph — presented as silent in the New Testament — to offer insights that speak to his faith and life loud and clear — for example as a father, husband and a man of humility and trust — and their meaning for our faith journey. He also presents prayers to St. Joseph to deepen their devotion to this patron of families and the universal Church, as part of a novena, the practice of praying in preparation for a feast day over nine days. Catholic Book Publishing Corp. here is issuing the book.
“The … biblical reflections are meant to open up the secret of Joseph’s holiness. They serve as an introduction to praying to St. Joseph,” Bishop Serratelli, a Scripture scholar and former seminary professor, writes in the introduction. “Some saints are privileged to extend to us their patronage with particular efficacy in certain needs but not in others; but our holy patron St. Joseph has the power to assist us in all cases, in every necessity, in every undertaking,” writes the Bishop, quoting St. Thomas Aquinas.
The 96-page pocket-sized book is intended to encourage readers to pray to St. Joseph, who has the power to assist and protect us as he did the Blessed Virgin Mary and Jesus. It can be used in private and public devotions and can be prayed over nine days or nine weeks, Bishop Serratelli told The Beacon.
The book is intended to help readers grow in their knowledge of and love of St. Joseph and contains nine sections, each exploring an aspect of his life and faith with biblical reflections based on Scripture, history and Church tradition. The sections are: “Joseph the Husband of Mary,” “Joseph the Father of Jesus,” “Joseph the Just Man,” “Joseph the Humble Man,” “Joseph the Man of Trust,” “Joseph the Man of Silence,” “Joseph the Worker,” “Joseph the Patron of a Happy Death,” and “Joseph the Patron of Families and the Universal Church.” Scripture might be light on the details of St. Joseph’s life but what does appear is pregnant with meaning, he told The Beacon.
“The house Joseph built was the home of Jesus, who was to be the head of the Church. It was the home of the Virgin Mary, who became the Mother of all the faithful. Joseph’s home was the Church at its conception,” Bishop Serratelli writes in the introduction. “And, just as he [Joseph] protected and cared for the Church in her beginning, so also, as Patron of the Universal Church, he looks on her as she extends her mission to the ends of the earth,” he writes.
Bishop Serratelli wrote the book for the Year of St. Joseph, which Pope Francis proclaimed to be celebrated from Dec. 8, 2020, on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, to Dec. 8 of this year to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Blessed Pope Pius IX’s declaration of St. Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church.
In his introduction, Bishop Serratelli states that two popes added St. Joseph’s name to Eucharistic Prayers during the Mass — St. Pope John XXIII in 1962 and Pope Francis in 2013. That is because St. Joseph “belongs in the Mass, the memorial of our redemption,” having been “given a most special place in the unfolding of God’s plan for our salvation,” he writes, quoting St. Pope John Paul II in “Redemptoris Custos.”
Bishop Serratelli explores “Joseph the Father of Jesus” in the section for the second day of the novena, writing that with Mary, Joseph “created a home that was a haven of safety.” He protected Jesus, provided for his religious instruction, taught him a trade and modeled obedience to God. He also influenced Jesus’ public ministry, Bishop Serratelli writes.
“Joseph’s deep reverence and affection for Mary, his constant concern for Jesus, and his hard work were the tools that God used to make Jesus in his human nature confident, outgoing, and willing to form good friendships. Joseph’s generosity prepared the hands of Jesus to be open, gifting others with health and blessing,” Bishop Serratelli writes.
Each day begins with a quote from Scripture, followed by a prayer and a refection.
Impressed with the book was Father Kevin Corcoran, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham and a former priest-secretary for Bishop Serratelli. He served as a censor librorum, one of the clergy, who reviewed the text and declared it free of theological errors.
“The book gives an accurate picture of a humble saint, who had little information to go on but trusted God and lived out his vocation well,” Father Corcoran said. “In this time of COVID-19, we can pray to St. Joseph, who can help us in all areas of our lives,” he said.
“Scriptural Novena to St. Joseph” costs $5.95. There is a 20 percent discount for orders of 10–24 copies and a 40-percent discount for orders of 25 copies or more. Use promo code: Bishop4. Discounts are effective until March.