BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish welcomes Bishop Serratelli on Second Sunday of Lent

WAYNE Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church here March 12 for the Second Sunday of Lent.



The parish’s history dates back to 1956 when Holy Cross Parish began the development of a mission in the Packanack Lake section of Wayne. The church and school were built on Ratzer Road in 1959 and Bishop McNulty formally established Immaculate Heart of Mary as a parish in 1960.