Seminarian Ordination

Bishop to ordain 10 seminarians to transitional diaconate May 13

PARSIPPANY Bishop Serratelli will ordain 10 diocesan seminarians to the transitional diaconate on Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter the Apostle Church here.



During the Celebration of Ordination to the Order of Deacon, steeped in the rich traditions of the early Church, Bishop Serratelli will ordain the following men: Jader J. Avila, Jorge H. Castano, Dulibber G. Gonzalez, Yohan A. Serrano and Juan F. Velez of Colombia; Joseph R. Boykow of Rockaway; and Kamil Kiszka, Mateusz Darlak, Krzysztof L. Slimak and Lukasz Wnuk of Poland. The Bishop will be the main celebrant and homilist of the Mass with priests of the Diocese as concelebrants.



To mark the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Blessed Mother at Fatima, Bishop Serratelli will consecrate the Diocese of Paterson to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at the end of the Mass.



Well-wishers — family, friends, priests and religious of the diocese, members of the parishes where the transitional deacons have served and the faithful of the diocese — are invited to attend the ordination as a sign of encouragement to the newly ordained priests. The biographies of the candidates follow.



Jader J. Avila is the son of Jader A. Avila Jimenez and Carmen M. Barraza Valencia. His parish is St. Margaret of Scotland, Morristown. He holds a master’s degree in philosophy, a master’s degree in Biblical studies and a master’s degree in theology.While residing at St. Margaret’s he was a full-time student in English as a Second Language classes in the PALS program of Rutgers University.



Joseph R. Boykow is the son of George and Diane Boykow of Rockaway. His parish is St. Cecilia, Rockaway. A graduate of Morris Knolls High School, he was graduated from the Theological College, Washington, D.C.



Jorge H. Castano is the son of Armando de Jesús Castano Hinestroza and María Eugenia Toro Penagos of Colombia. His parish is Sacred Heart, Clifton. He attended the Institución Educativa San Rafael - Bachiller Académico in Heliconia, Antioquia, and Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Connecticut.



Mateusz Darlak is the son of Wieslaw and Bozena Darlak of Gnojnica, Poland. His parishes are St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart, Rockaway. He attended the Vincentian Fathers Institute of Theology (ITKM), Krakow, Poland and Holy Apostles College and Seminary, Conn.



Dulibber G. Gonzalez is the son of Manuel Dario Gonzalez Urrego and Lucy Omaira Novoa Beltran of Gacheta, Cundinamarca, Colombia. His parish is St. Michel the Archangel in Gacheta Cundinamarca Colombia. He has had studies in French and English at INCAP a Colombian Institute for Superior Learning; studies in English at Language at Institute of Sergio Arboleda University; courses in theological actualization course at La Sabana University; courses in actual challenges of the pastoral work with the families at Colombian Conference of Bishops, and participated in a congress about the family related to the synod in Rome. He has studied for the priesthood at Holy Apostles College and Seminary, Conn. He has also served at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Branchville.



Kamil Kiszka is the son of Joseph and Anna of Lwowska, Poland. His parish is St. Rose of Lima, East Hanover. He attended high school in Ziemosc, Poland and the Higher Metropolitan Seminary of the Warsaw Archdiocese, Poland.



Yohan Serrano is the son of Jesús Alberto Serrano Gil and Ana Cecilia Tarazona Carrillo of Pamplona Norte de Santander- Colombia, Sur América. His parishes are Our Lady of the Magnificat, Kinnelon; Our Lady of Victories and Our Lady of Lourdes, both in Paterson; St. Anthony of Padua, Passaic; and St. Francis of Assisi in Colombia He attended Normal Nacional Para Varones, Maestro Bachiller Pedagógico (Pamplona, Norte de S.); Química, Universidad Industrial de Santander, UIS; Bucaramanga-Santander/ Ingeniería Comercial y de Negocios Internacionales Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas y Ambientales UDCA, Universidad de Investigación y Desarrollo, UDI; Diplomado en Alta Gerencia Universidad de Investigación y Desarrollo, UD1, (Bucaramanga. Santander), and Filosofía Seminario Mayor Santo Tomás de Aquino, Seminario Misionero del Espíritu santo MIES, La Ceja, Antioquia.



He studied English as a Second Language at the University of Notre Dame of Maryland, Baltimore, and also studied at Mount St. Mary’s University, Maryland; Teologia St. Mary’s Seminary and University, Baltimore, and Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana UPB, Medellín; Fundación Universitaria Luis Amigo FUNLAM, Medellín.



He studied for his Master of Divinity Degree (Systematic) at Mount St. Mary’s University, Maryland.



Krzysztof Łukasz Ślimak is the son of Marian and Krystyna Ślimak of Horyniec-Zdrój, Poland. His parish is Our Lady of the Lake, Sparta. He attended Economic High School and holds a Master of Divinity degree from Catholic University of Lublin. He was a Socrates-Erasmus scholarship, during his third year at Catholic University; studied for a year at Rzomberok in Slovakia. He will complete his final studies for priesthood at Holy Apostles College, Conn., this month.



Juan F. Vélez is the son of Albeiro de Jesús Vélez Cortés (deceased) and Luz Marina Toro Valencia of Medellin, Colombia, His parish is Our Lady of the Holy Angels, Little Falls, He attended high school at the Institución Educativa San José; philosophical studies in the Seminary Cristo Sacerdote in Yarumal (Ant), Colombia; English and as a Second Language at Rutgers Universit, and theology at Holy Apostles College and Seminary, Conn. He emigrated to the U.S. in 2014. His pastoral experience includes being the secretary of the St. Jose Parish in San José del Nus, Antioquia, Colombia; working with the drug addicted in pastoral ministry in a Colombian prison and Middlesex Hospital, Middletown, Conn., and working with pastoral groups, such altar servers, the youth ministry and Sowers of Peace (Sembradores de Paz).



Lukasz Wnuk is the son of Kwiryn and Teresa Wnuk of Kruszki, Poland. His parishes are St. James the Greater in Gromadno, Poland, and St. Joseph, Lincoln Park. He attended the Primate Higher Seminary in Gniezno and holds a master’s degree in theology.

