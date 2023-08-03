Send-off Mass held for diocesan pilgrims attending World Youth Day

On Friday, July 28, a special send-off Mass was held at the Diocesan Shrine of St. John Paul II/Holy Rosary Church in Passaic for those from the diocese attending World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney has been sharing dispatches from the pilgrimage on his Instagram account. A selection of those updates has been published here. Bishop Sweeney encourages all in the Diocese of Paterson to journey with the group through prayer, and the pilgrims are actively praying for the intentions of the faithful of Paterson.