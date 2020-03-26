Seniors need extra care

TOTOWA Across the Diocese, the faithful are asked to take precautions to stay safe during the midst of the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus. While most who contract the virus are expected to recover, there is one population who is especially at risk — the elderly. The risk of serious complications and even death from COVID-19 is significantly higher in older age groups. About 80 percent of deaths associated with COVID-19 were among adults 65 and older, with the highest percentage of severe outcomes among persons 85 and older according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The Little Sisters of the Poor, a religious order dedicated to serving the elderly, have taken extreme steps to take care of those who reside in the order’s homes. At St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly here operated by the order, 100 residents are in the care of the Little Sisters of the Poor. While they do not have any cases of COVID-19 at the community, there are confirmed cases all in the area. This development has triggered heightened infection control practices and protocols by the CDC and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services.
Sister Mary Thomas, superior, told The Beacon, “So far our residents are doing well. It’s not an easy situation, but it’s not just us experiencing this difficult time, it’s the whole world.”
Some of the practices currently in place include screening the modified staff members still working on site before entering the building. They are to refrain from access to family members, visitors, volunteers and outside vendors. Other staff members are working from home. To keep the residents safe, visitors are not allowed. There is no communal dining; no activities, no daily Mass, and meals are served in a resident’s room.
Along with the elderly residents at the home, 10 sisters reside there giving around-the-clock care. With no Mass in the chapel, the sisters do gather in small groups to pray and they are distributing Holy Communion to residents.
Sister Mary said, “We also bring puzzles and books to the residents so they are able to pass the time.”
With family members not allowed to visit their loved ones, they do have the option to communicate in several other ways such as by telephone, video conferencing or e-mail to the residents at St. Joseph’s.
A charism or practice of the order is its “begging” visits to support the home. Because the Little Sisters are staying within the home, they are unable to visit local neighborhoods and ask for donations and for food for its residents. They are currently collecting canned goods and donations, which can be left at the doors of the home. In addition, two fundraisers to benefit the home — Rockin’ Thru the Years Dinner Dance and its Spring Fling, annual luncheon and fashion show, are postponed. Those interested in helping St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly can call the residence or visit its website.
There are more than two dozen nursing homes run by the order. Little Sister Constance Veit, communications director of the Little Sisters of the Poor, said, “We are following all of the guidance being given in order to keep our elderly residents as safe as possible. Our homes around the world are offering Masses and prayers for this protection so that our elderly and collaborators at every level will be protected.”
Staff members have been trained on the symptoms of the disease, on CDC recommended infection prevention techniques, and have clear protocols to stay home and not come to work if they are ill or symptomatic.
Sister Mary said, “We pray that we can get through this and we pray for each other. God will help us get through this.”