September is National Recovery Month

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
“You need to get help” or “I need to get help.” How many of us have said those words or have heard those words from someone we love, especially when that “someone” is a spouse, parent, child, or sibling and we have seen them suffering or deteriorating under the weight of an addiction?
I am not sure how many readers are aware of the N.J. Catholic Conference (NJCC). On the NJCC website, you will find the answer to the question: What is the NJCC?
The New Jersey Catholic Conference (NJCC) represents the Catholic Bishops of New Jersey on matters of public policy. NJCC serves as a liaison to governmental agencies and institutions and coordinates public policy communications and activities among the dioceses and between the Bishops and secular agencies. The Archbishop of Newark is the President of NJCC. There are more than 3.5 million Catholics registered in parishes in the seven dioceses throughout New Jersey that are served by NJCC.
Getting to know the people and work of the NJCC has been a real blessing for me from the time that I was named the Bishop of Paterson. In recent weeks, I was very glad to learn that NJCC was coordinating a joint statement of the Bishops of New Jersey on September as “National Recovery Month.” The statement also appears below this column.
I have also been comforted and encouraged during my time here in the Diocese to learn of the work done and services offered by our Catholic Charities, especially through Straight and Narrow, which is the largest comprehensive addiction treatment agency in the country. It was also the first addiction treatment center in the U.S. to be licensed as a “special hospital for alcoholism,” in 1955, the same year that the AMA publicly determined that alcoholism was a disease.
If you go to our Catholic Charities website or “google” Catholic Charities, Paterson, N.J., you will see the many and diverse services that are offered under “Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation.” You can also contact Straight and Narrow directly by going to its website or by calling them at (973) 345-6000, ext. 6289.
Our Diocese is also blessed by the ministry and services offered at Eva’s Village, a nonprofit, comprehensive behavioral health, and social service nonprofit organization in Paterson, with a mission to provide care and support for people struggling with poverty, hunger, homelessness, and addiction. Founded almost 40 years ago, by a Paterson priest, Msgr. Vincent Puma (RIP), you can learn more about Eva’s Village by going to its website. There you will read, learn, and see how “Eva’s Village breaks the cycle of poverty and addiction through our unique and integrated approach.” You will also see how Eva’s is recognizing National Recovery Month and that, perhaps most importantly, “If you or someone you love is struggling with a substance use disorder, reach out to Eva’s Village for help, (973) 523-6220.”
As I began to write this column, I thought of one of our priests, whom I have come to know and who has spent nearly all his years as a priest in counseling and recovery ministry. When I emailed him and asked him for some advice and suggestions, he replied:
“Addictive disease is a progressive chronic disease and it is treatable. The disease most often begins as a ‘pediatric disease”’ that develops into a full-blown brain disease if it goes untreated. There are a few categories of progressive chronic diseases … including diabetes and heart disease. Addictive disease actually has a higher success rate than both of them. If a full treatment experience is available … people can and do recover.
“I suggest you include something about how addiction treatment can be paid for by insurance … so it should be more available than most people think. Most treatment centers can help families to get their sick member into treatment … It may take some family counseling first.”
I also reached out to Msgr. Herb Tillyer, president of the board of our Catholic Charities. Msgr. Tillyer shared a great deal of information with me and has a great deal of experience. One important piece of advice that he offered was that I encourage people who may be struggling with addition or have a concern about a loved one that they speak to their parish priest, reminding them that a priest would be able to recommend resources and offer assistance, as well as spiritual support.
During National Recovery Month, on Sept. 14 and 15, the Church celebrated the Feasts of the Triumph of the Holy Cross and Our Lady of Sorrows. The struggle with addiction is surely a share in the mystery of Our Lord’s Cross, but when we know someone who has gotten help and is in recovery, we can see how, “one day at a time,” they can share in the “triumph” through sobriety and a return to health. Those who have struggled or are currently struggling with addiction and their families and loved ones do share in the “sorrow” of the Cross, as our Blessed Mother did. Yet, we know, at that moment of deepest suffering and sorrow, Jesus entrusted us to the care of his Blessed Mother, the one who first heard the words, “… nothing will be impossible for God.” (Lk 1:37)
September is National Recovery Month, a time during which we celebrate those who have achieved recovery and continue our support of those still working toward it. During this time, we, the Catholic Bishops of New Jersey, are renewing our commitment to helping those suffering from various forms of addiction and we are calling on all Catholics and people of good will to join us in praying for, supporting, and encouraging those working toward recovery.
Too often, those suffering from an addiction erroneously believe that they have failed and are unworthy of love, dignity, and respect. As a result, they suffer in solitude. It is a stigma that engulfs their lives and hinders recovery.
The Catholic Church in New Jersey is committed to removing this stigma. Every day, our Catholic Charities Agencies and various social service programs do tremendous work in providing comprehensive addiction services. These efforts are rooted in the belief that all people are created in the image and likeness of God and deserving of a better life filled with His love.
Parishes and faith communities are often the first encounter for many individuals and families who seek help. Given the complexity of the addiction, parishes face challenges that leave clergy, parish staff, and volunteers to ask, “How?”
To assist parish communities, a group of multi-diocesan representatives — individuals with expertise in addiction/recovery ministry, parish life, and public policy — have developed resources intended to help parishes respond pastorally to the spiritual needs of those suffering. These resources provide ideas and information on building awareness as well as addiction and recovery ministries in parishes wherever they may be located throughout the state.
Entrusted to the intercession of our Blessed Mother and St. Maximilian Kolbe, patron of those suffering from addiction, we hope these resources will enable each parish to provide much-needed assistance and loving accompaniment to individuals and families.
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Archbishop, Archdiocese of Newark
Most Reverend David M. O’Connell, C.M.
Bishop, Diocese of Trenton
Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan
Bishop, Diocese of Camden
Most Reverend Kevin J. Sweeney
Bishop, Diocese of Paterson
Most Reverend James F. Checchio
Bishop, Diocese of Metuchen
Most Reverend Kurt Burnette
Bishop, Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Passaic
Most Reverend Yousif B. Habash
Bishop, Our Lady of Deliverance Syriac Catholic Diocese