Serra Club annual Mass, dinner

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Serra Club honors seminarians, retiring priests during annual Mass, dinner

PATERSON The Serra Club of Paterson hosted its annual event honoring seminarians and retiring priests with a Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church here June 20, followed by a dinner at the Brownstone, also in Paterson.



Bishop Serratelli was principal celebrant of the Mass with priests from around the diocese as concelebrants, including Father Edgar Rivera, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Passaic, whom the Bishop appointed as diocesan vocations director, effective June 29.



The Serra Club of Paterson, whose members are professional businessmen and women, is dedicated to fostering vocations and helps to fund seminarian education. The diocesan chapter was formed in 1958.