Serra Club honors priests, seminarians at annual Mass, dinner

The annual Serra Club Mass was held on June 27 at St. Gerard Majella Church in Paterson to honor seminarians, newly ordained priests, and retiring priests. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney served as main celebrant of the Mass with participating priests concelebrating and seminarians assisting. The evening liturgy was followed by a dinner at the Brownstone, also in Paterson.
The annual event was hosted by the Serra Club of Paterson, whose members are professional businessmen and women, dedicated to fostering vocations and to help fund seminarian education. The diocesan chapter was formed in 1958.