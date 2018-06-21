BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Annual Serra Club Mass, dinner honors priests, seminarians

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli served as main celebrant of the annual Serra Club Mass to honor seminarians, newly ordained priests and retiring priests, held at St. Gerard Majella Church here on June 12. The 6:30 p.m. liturgy was followed by a dinner at the Brownstone, also in Paterson.



During the Mass, Stephen A. Delia, Jr. and Wade J. Trainor received the Rite of Candidacy and will be starting theological studies at the Pontifical North American College in Rome this fall.



The annual event, hosted by the Serra Club of Paterson whose members are professional businessmen and women, is dedicated to fostering vocations and helps to fund seminarian education. The diocesan chapter was formed in 1958.

