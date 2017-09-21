Serving behind the scenes

Altar linen ministries quietly play important role in parishes across Diocese

CEDAR KNOLLS Sunday after Sunday, there’s a special group of people that could be considered the hidden figures behind the celebration of Mass. They aren’t seen but their contribution leaves an indelible mark to the source and summit of the liturgy — the Holy Eucharist. This group ensures that the sacred space of the altar is welcoming and appropriately prepared for worship.



Who are they? They are the members of the altar linen ministry. Throughout the diocese, this ministry is a vital part of many parishes yet often times, churchgoers have no idea this type of ministry exists and just how truly important its work is.



Agnes Loughlin, who has been part of the ministry for 40 years at Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish here, coordinates the schedule of a dozen ladies that wash, iron and fold these special linens.



“It’s a silent ministry,” she said. “People don’t know it exists; it happens in the background, yet the linens are probably one of the most important pieces needed for the Mass.”



The care of altar linens is more than just throwing a load of laundry into a washing machine. It truly takes an understanding of the importance of these linens.



One linen that requires extra care is the purificator, which is the small white linen cloth that is used to wipe the chalice after each person takes the Blood of Jesus during the distribution of Holy Communion. It is also used to wipe the chalice and paten after Communion.



Because the bread and wine are Jesus’ Body and Blood once they have been consecrated, the care of the purificator has an extra important step before laundering. The purificator is rinsed with water and that water must go into the ground to sacredly return back to earth any remnants of the Body and Blood of Jesus on the cloth.



Other pieces of altar linens include the altar cloths that cover the altar and are used out of reverence for the celebration of the memorial of the Eucharist and the lavabo towels, which are used when the priest cleanses his hands in preparation for the Consecration of the Eucharistic gifts.



“Doing this makes you feel like an integral part of the Mass,” Loughlin said. “Each of the women has her own process of cleaning the linens. I know one woman who says a prayer for each linen while she is ironing them.”



About four to six times a year at Notre Dame, the women are called upon to clean the linens. The Christmas season is always the busiest for these volunteers.



Christ the King Parish in New Vernon, also has an altar linen ministry and calls for volunteers in its parish bulletin ever year, inviting parishioners who would like to contribute to the parish community but do not want or cannot work with the schedule of a weekly or even monthly commitment.



Mary Lopez is coordinator of the ministry at the New Vernon parish and began serving in 2004. At that time, she was taking care of her children at home and wanted to somehow serve her parish. A few years later, she became coordinator for the ministry, which currently consists of 13 women at Christ the King.



“It was something that I could easily do because it wasn’t a huge every week commitment but at the same time it was something that was very necessary to the Church because it serves as an important part of the Mass,” said Lopez.



Even though the ministry mostly takes place at the home, good communication is key for the Christ the King altar linen ministry to work as well as it does. Women with small children to a grandmother of 20 grandchildren have been a part of the ministry. “The ladies work wonderfully together,” said Lopez. “Anytime one of us needs a substitute because of an unexpected event or illness, someone else will step up. Everyone is really dependable.”



While not every parish may have a specific ministry for the care of altar linens, cleaning the linens is essential for all parishes. Some larger parishes may have them professionally cleaned by a church approved-service.



Lopez said, “This type of ministry doesn’t take a whole lot of time but I still get satisfaction that I’m helping my parish.”





