Seven-alarm fire in Dover

Dover parishes, Catholic Charities join cause after seven-alarm fire leaves 40 homeless

DOVER The hashtag #DoverStrong describes the city of Dover’s resilience following a massive fire that left the corner of West Blackwell Street and North Warren Street in ruins. The seven-alarm fire Oct. 22 ravaged five buildings in the downtown business district. Seven businesses were destroyed as were many apartments, sparking an immediate outpouring of community support in the Morris County city.



Father Brendan Murray, pastor of Sacred Heart and Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parishes here, has served in Dover for 12 years and serves as fire chaplain in Rockaway. “This is the worst fire I’ve ever seen in Dover,” he said. “The whole community, local officials, agencies and clergy from throughout the city, were very much involved in helping those in need.”



Immediately after the fire was put out, the city of Dover, with the aid of the Red Cross, set up operations at the Dover Community Center, which is Sacred Heart Church’s parish center. Many brought clothes and food to the center and because of the overwhelming response, the request for such items was canceled the next day. Gift cards to local stores, such as Walmart or Target, are the only items still being accepted. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to assist the displaced families as they begin to transition to finding permanent housing.



At press time, Father Murray knew of one family that belongs to Sacred Heart and Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary. “I prayed with them the morning following the fire,” said Father Murray. “It’s a family that includes a newborn baby.”



The Red Cross has helped many of the displaced families find permanent housing and by Oct. 27, the temporary shelter closed at the parish center. The families displaced by the fire have found an apartment or are staying with families and friends or have hotel accommodations for several days as they await apartment placement.



Catholic Charities agencies in the Diocese of Paterson are currently assisting with relocation costs such as first month’s rent or security deposits to some of the families. Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities, said, “When the fire happened, agencies came together to assist the Red Cross. If any family is in need of assistance, they can contact Ariel Alonso, coordinator of community support services at Catholic Charities.”



While the fire was a massive, fast moving blaze, there were no major injuries and only one minor injury to a police officer, who hurt his shoulder while evacuating people from the buildings.



Father Murray said, “The police went through all the buildings during the fire to make sure no one was occupying them. The firefighters worked all through the afternoon, evening and the next day to put out the fire. They are certainly the heroes.”