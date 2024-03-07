Several honored for service at annual Murray House Dinner Dance

The 54th annual Murray House Dinner Dance was hosted by Catholic Charities and the Murray family on Feb. 18 at The Brownstone in Paterson. Honored were Danny McCoy, who received the Marilyn Murray Keenan Inspiration/Volunteer of the Year Award; Chris Brancato, who received the Person of the Year Award; Kathy Spinner, awarded Employee of the Year; Susan Wilson, who received the Frank X. Graves/Resident of the Year Award; and Rebecca, Nan, Heather, and Barbara, with Jim and Kit Murray Outstanding Achievement Awards.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney thanked the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD) and Catholic Charities staff, volunteers, and supporters. “The care given to residents is a gift of love to those who find the presence of God through those who help to attend to their needs and thus open the doors to a full life for them,” he said. The bishop also offered the invocation.
Brancato began working at Murray House when he was 19 years old and worked for Catholic Charities for a total of 20 years, with his most recent role as the Development Director on his departure in October 2023.
Brancato shared that he was “honored and grateful to be recognized in such a meaningful way... and DPD and all of Catholic Charities are deeply ingrained in my soul.”
Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities, congratulated all of the well-deserving awardees and, in presenting Brancato’s award, said: “I know that wherever life takes Chris and his wonderful family, wherever he works, lives or whatever he supports or accomplishes, Catholic Charities will always be his home, our diocese will always have his support.”
McCoy started as a teenager volunteering to wash floors at Murray House in 1971, finished school and became a part of the maintenance team, retired from his full-time position, and continues to volunteer by beautifying the grounds and lending a hand to others when possible, and has become a valued and integral part of the DPD family.
McCoy’s award was presented by members of the Murray family, who, for over five decades, have hosted this event that supports the DPD and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Visit ccpaterson.org to learn more.