Richard A. Sokerka

J. is facing some tough times. His trade is carpentry, but work has not been steady of late. M., his wife, is pregnant, and he knows the child is not his. But he loves his wife and has made up his mind to do what is best for her and the baby and for them as a family. Because they will have to make a trip back to his homeland shortly, J. worries that they will have no place to stay and may be homeless for some time. The baby is due to be born in the next few weeks and they don’t have a shred of clothing for the newborn. Can you find it in your heart to help them this holiday season?

Think this is just another in the long list of clients who come to the Catholic Charities agencies in the Diocese seeking help in their time of need?



Think again.



It’s the story of the Holy Family. His name is Joseph, hers is Mary. They are poor and alone as they make their way to Bethlehem, forced from their home by a tyrannical ruler.



Certainly, they did not want to be homeless at the time of the birth of the child, but the Holy Family found themselves in circumstances beyond their control and had to rely on the kindness of others in their hour of need.



More than 2,000 years later, many of our neighbors in Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties find themselves in similar circumstances of being in need with nowhere to turn.



That’s where Catholic Charities agencies in the Diocese come to their rescue and lend a helping hand.



That’s why The Beacon’s Christmas Sharing Fund is so important. Now in its 35th year, the Sharing Fund helps our Catholic Charities agencies fulfill the wishes and needs of the poor during the Christmas season.



The joy of Christmas comes in sharing with others. Through the generosity of our readers, The Beacon’s Christmas Sharing Fund not only brings joy to those it helps, but it also brings those who give to it closer to the baby Jesus and what he came into this world to accomplish: teaching us to love God and one another.



Please consider making a donation today to brighten the Christmas of someone who has lost all hope that someone cared about them.

