Sharing similarities with new Bishop

PARSIPPANY So much about the ordination/installation Mass of Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney as the eighth bishop of Paterson on July 1 at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson reminded Father Cesar Jaramillo about his own ordination to the priesthood three years earlier.
That afternoon, Father Jaramillo, parochial vicar at St. Peter the Apostle Parish here, served as one of the many concelebrants of the historic liturgy for Bishop Sweeney wearing the same cassock and alb that he wore at his own ordination in 2017. In the cathedral, he heard a hymn that played at his first Mass: “Pescador de Hombres” (or “Fisher of Men” in English). Father Jaramillo and the new bishop even share the same ordination anniversary date — July 1 — which the young priest and four of his classmates celebrated with a Mass and reunion lunch on July 7.
“Bishop Sweeney’s ordination-installation Mass was very emotional for me. It took me down memory lane [with his own ordination]. It reminded me that Jesus continues to call men to become his priests and to appoint them as successors to the Apostles [as bishops],” said Father Jaramillo, who delivered the homily for the Class of 2017’s anniversary Mass that Tuesday in St. Peter Church — its first-ever reunion of the men that he had organized.
Ordained by Bishop Serratelli, the 13 men of the Class of 2017 was historic for two reasons: it was the largest ordination class in the U.S. that year and was the first class to be ordained in St. John’s since the reopening of the diocese’s Mother Church a week prior, following $14.7M in repairs and renovations. Five diocesan priests came to the reunion. Priests of the class came from diverse backgrounds and life experiences. Fittingly, the July 1 anniversary that these priests — 11 diocesan and two Benedictines — share with Bishop Sweeney also commemorates the Feast of St. Junipero Serra.
In addition to Father Jaramillo, the following priests attended the reunion: Father Andrew Burns, parochial vicar at St. Joseph Parish, Mendham; Father Cerilo Javinez, parochial vicar at St. Cecilia Parish, Rockaway; Father Henry Pinto, parochial vicar at St. James of the Marches Parish, Totowa; and Father Javier Bareño, parochial vicar at both St. Mark and Our Lady of the Mountain parishes in Long Valley who joined his classmates after the Mass.
In his homily at the Mass, Father Jaramillo spoke about that day’s Gospel, which describes Jesus as the Good Shepherd.
“As priests, most people identify us with that image, more so than with any other image of Christ. The goodness of a shepherd hinges on his ability to know his sheep and for them to know him in return. It is a reminder of the importance of what some would rightfully call ‘the ministry of presence’ — being there for our people and loving them with the heart of Christ, through thick and thin. They need us to be close to them, to walk with them, and to guide them to a personal encounter with him who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life,” Father Jaramillo said.
The Mass at noon on July 7 was followed by a luncheon at a local restaurant that Father Burns called “an opportunity to strengthen our bonds of priesthood.”
“It was good to reconnect,” said Father Burns, who also served as one of the many concelebrants of the ordination/installation of Bishop Sweeney. “It was amazing to see the transition from Bishop Serratelli [now Bishop Emeritus] to the new bishop and to see that God provided for our Diocese. It was a moment to look at the past and to look to what lies ahead,” the priest said.
Reflecting on his three years as a priest, Father Burns said, “It all goes back to a relationship with God. This is where he brought me. I am convinced that this is what he wanted for me. Everything else is the fruit of that,” Father Burns said.
Topics at the luncheon included “hopeful and enthusiastic” conversation about Bishop Sweeney, Father Jaramillo said.
“We look forward to what he will bring to the Diocese and to working with him in whatever he deems appropriate. There is a lot of hope among the priests of the Diocese,” said Father Jaramillo, who noted that the five priests of the Class of 2017 also fondly recalled Bishop Serratelli. “He has made a mark on our priesthoods. He has a special place in our hearts,” he said.
It is also hoped that the anniversary Mass and luncheon becomes the first of many — and many more priests — from the Class of 2017, Father Jaramillo said. “I’m big on priestly fraternity. Divisions in our society can seep into the life of the Church. It is not about American, Colombian, Polish or Filipino [the ethnicities of the ordination class]. It was great to catch up and hear how all the priests are doing in their respective assignments. They are enjoying the priesthood and thriving in their ministries, which was an encouragement to me,” he said.
After his ordination, Father Jaramillo began to read more about St. Junipero Serra, a Franciscan who founded many missions in California and “recognized and defended” the dignity of Native American people, considered nonhuman by their Spanish oppressors, Father Jaramillo said.
“I’m struck by St. Junipero’s great zeal. He was a great evangelizer. He inspires me to carry out my priesthood with that same zeal and conviction,” said Father Jaramillo who also reflected on his three years as a priest. “It’s been fulfilling because I have been able to walk with people, to echo the words of Bishop Sweeney: ‘together, as brothers and sisters, members of the Church’ leading them to a personal encounter with Christ,” he said.
On June 30, the evening before Bishop Sweeney’s ordination/installation, Father Javinez attended the Vespers service at St. John’s.
“It was exciting to see Bishop Sweeney in person even if from a distance while wearing a face mask. The fact that we share an anniversary date gives us a special connection. We priests want to ‘go forward’ as St. Junipero said as co-workers with the new Bishop.” He said he loves his priesthood “because I get to continue the work of Jesus in the sacraments, especially the Eucharist — outward signs instituted by Christ to give us grace. What a joy it has been! It is noble work, but I’m humbled.”