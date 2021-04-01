‘Sharing the good news’

CLIFTON In a letter sent to pastors and all in leadership at Catholic schools in the Diocese last week, the diocesan Office of Catholic Schools announced the launch of a new advertising campaign designed to raise awareness about the Catholic education opportunities available within the Diocese of Paterson’s elementary and high schools.
In the letter, Mary Baier, diocesan superintendent of schools, shared the good news about the important initiative within the Office of Catholic Schools, citing “Bishop Kevin Sweeney’s visioning leadership and committed support that inspires and empowers us. As Bishop Sweeney has proclaimed, ‘Catholic schools are one of the greatest contributions of the Church to social justice, reaching out to those in the greatest need and helping to change their lives.’ ”
Baier wrote that the Diocese is “extremely blessed to offer Catholic education that is available, accessible, and affordable. This new campaign is designed to help recruit new students to our schools, and to reinforce the value of a Catholic education with the continued evangelization of our current parent, alumni, and parish communities.”
The advertising campaign will launch over the next several weeks this month using a phased, multimedia approach, encompassing billboard, digital, and print advertising channels. Specifically, billboard ads will be present on I-80 in Paterson, Rt. 46 between Denville and Dover, and Rt. 206 in Sussex County, while digital ads will be present on social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, print ads will appear in The Beacon and other Catholic news publications. An enhanced paid search capability will help drive internet traffic to a newly-designed landing page on the diocesan Catholic Schools Office website (patdioschools.org) where prospective parents can explore more about schools and request additional information.
“Our families’ partnership is instrumental to the future of our schools and of the Catholic Church,” the superintendent wrote. “This new marketing initiative will encourage families to put greater faith in their child’s education now, which will help secure that rich tradition of Catholic education and Catholic schools here in our Diocese of Paterson for years to come.”