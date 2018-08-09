Sharing the Love of Christ

Teens from across the U.S. take part in Catholic Heart Workcamp

NORTH HALEDON Teens from across the United States who were taking part in a Catholic Heart Workcamp (CHWC) and were housed at Mary Help of Christians Academy here, immersed themselves in working at various agencies of Catholic Charities in the Diocese during their stay during the last week of July.



The mission of Catholic Heart Workcamp is to share the love of Christ as youth serve the neglected, brokenhearted and the marginalized in any way needed. Equally, to inspire participants to live as disciples of Christ through serving others as a way of life; and to foster the Catholic faith of each participant through the sacraments, prayer and involvement in social service.



"What wonderful young role models the volunteers from Catholic Heart Workcamp are.” said Scott Milliken, chief executive officer of diocesan Catholic Charities. “They truly embody Christ’s love for the poor and those in need. These future leaders helped us immeasurably at Catholic Charities and we look forward to their continued service.”



Various teams of teens from CHWC volunteered their time at the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD), based in Oak Ridge, and the Father English Food Pantry, the Thrift Shop and the Community Garden, all in Paterson. They also helped Catholic Family and Community Services Operations Department move furniture and boxes to support program changes, and they helped to reorganize the Franklin food pantry. In addition, students did some painting in two of the early learning programs and participated in the Senior Day program activities.



DPD had five hard-working teens complete a deep clean of four of its group homes. Three of the teens were from Pennsylvania and two came from Massachusetts. They scrubbed bathrooms, moved furniture to clean underneath and washed windows among other things. On the final day of cleaning they concluded with a barbecue and swim. “The teens were kind, polite and enthusiastic no matter what the task,” said the DPD’s Patricia Barrett. “They had a chance to meet and talk with several of the residents of the homes they worked in. This allowed them to actually see who they were in service to and it meant a lot to them.”



Upon arriving at El Mundo de Colores in Paterson, the CHWC volunteers quickly, and efficiently, began numerous much needed painting jobs throughout the building. The painting projects were necessary to spruce up the building prior to the September start of a new school year. “This is the first time the program has utilized the engaging and hard working group. Their collective efforts are greatly appreciated, and we would welcome their return next year,” said Christopher Brancato, director of development for diocesan Catholic Charites.



At Friendship Corner in Paterson, Brancato said, “We were blessed to have three CHWC teams come. They weeded the back parking lot, painted the cafeteria and hallways leading into the cafeteria, cleaned furniture and floors, repaired closets in several classrooms and installed an air conditioner. All of the groups got to spend time with the children enrolled in our summer program reading books and doing art projects. Their commitment to their faith was demonstrated every day in their enthusiasm and willingness to do whatever was needed to make improvements to the building for the children and families of this community. We cannot wait to welcome them back next summer.”



The teens also volunteered at Catholic Charities’ food pantries in Paterson and in Franklin. “These kids were amazing,” said Carlos Roldan, food pantry director. “They cleaned, stacked shelves, and organized all the new areas added to the small food pantry we had before. I also had a group in Paterson, they folded clothes, separated donations, stocked shelves. Thank God, we had these teens to help us,” he said.



At the Senior Day Care program, the seniors taught the youths how to crochet. One of the teens said, “Wow! This is really hard work. I can’t believe how long it takes to do a couple stitches.” Each youth was given yarn and a crochet hook to continue practicing when they returned home and promised to send photos to the seniors to show them their progress. After one of the lessons, a senior commented. “Today, I feel young again.” Later in the day the youths also helped and served at a pizza party/birthday party for the seniors.



Five campers from the Catholic Heart Work Camp and their counselor spent two days helping at the Paterson Adult Day Center. “The seniors loved having them and marveled at their enthusiasm and boundless energy. They brought lots of new ideas to the center. They played board games and charades. It was great fun and everyone enjoyed our indoor picnic on the last day,” said Brancato.



Catholic Family and Community Services’ operations department also received help from the teens. “The volunteers were very pleasant and eager to help us with projects,” said Brancato. “They all demonstrated great leadership abilities by working together to complete the task at hand.”



After being challenged by rainy weather all week, one CHWC team spent time working in the Father English Community Center’s El Mundo del Nino Children’s Garden behind 212 Slater St., in Paterson. They weeded the vegetable beds and removed overgrown weeds and trimmed bushes. They also laid mulch in areas that needed weed control. “When they were finished they were dirty and smiling,” said Brancato.

