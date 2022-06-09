Showing solidarity with Ukraine

TOTOWA On June 3, 100 days have officially passed since the Ukrainian-Russian conflict began. As the war rages on and the destruction of cities and countless deaths continue to mount, an effort to pray for peace and to show solidarity to those impacted by the war is ongoing through the St. Joseph’s Apostolate for the Sick and the Dying. The Apostolate is now reaching out to young people to get involved in its outreach to the people of Ukraine.
Father Marc Mancini, pastor of St. James of the Marches Parish here, who is also diocesan Judicial Vicar, and Mayme Puccio have been coordinating this effort. A Memorial Mass will be held in St, James Church on Sunday, July 24 at 10:15 a.m. for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and to pray for peace. The parish also plans to dedicate a plaque to honor those who have perished.
“We are hosting this to remember the people in Ukraine who are being abused and left in the streets,” said Puccio, “We hope to reach out to them and pray for them.”
The Apostolate is aiming to reach the youngest members of the Church. “We hope to give children tangible ways to bring about good and creating good out of all this evil until it dissipates,” she said. “Hopefully, through our prayers and actions and God’s will we can do this.”
St. James Parish is working on creating a prayer garden with a marker set in place for the victims of war. One of the most devastating parts of the Ukraine conflict for Puccio was seeing a cemetery destroyed by incessant Russian shelling. She hopes the Memorial Mass will be a way to show respect for those whose resting place has destroyed.
In the coming months, Puccio also hopes to visit schools and talk to children about the many difficult events occurring in the world. “I would like to speak to the children and ask them, ‘What would you like to do to affect good in this world today?’ Unfortunately, it is so confusing and horrendous at times,” she said.
Father Mancini added, “It’s important to plant the seed in children and hopefully it will nurture into serving the Church and lay leadership in the future. If we don’t form our youngest now, then tomorrow won’t be as bright.”
With the recent gun violence in Ulvade, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed, the Apostolate has even more reason to reach out to youths.
Father Mancini said, “It must be disturbing for children to live in this world. For them to go through a pandemic and then they may think, if you go shopping, your life is at risk. If you go to school, your life is at risk. If you go to church, your life is at risk. The Apostolate is a way to counteract the evil that is happening. Let’s do something good.”
“Children are only getting half-truths,” Puccio told The Beacon. “Parents are trying to be protective and yet the media out there is violence prone. We hope other parishes will follow suit. We ask for any help to anyone that may want to assist us. We are hoping to set a precedent to the children to reach out more to people.”
The St. Joseph’s Apostolate was started in 2019 to spiritually help the terminally ill and dying. The apostolate assisted parishes with resources to serve those dying and to let them know they were not alone and that they would receive spiritual care in their dying days. Due to the COVD-19 pandemic and the many strict social distancing measures in place, the Apostolate was unable to do in-person visits. However, in the near future, as the pandemic slows down, the hope is to return to its original mission as well.
“We need to reach out to those in need or abandoned. The perspective of the world is very self-absorbed because of the lack of opportunities due to the pandemic,” she said. “It’s not a direct way but it’s an indirect way. We cannot be there physically, but we can be there spiritually.
Father Mancini said, “What may have a lasting impression on the kids is the brokenness of the world they may be experiencing.”
Information: Father Mancini at mmancini@patersondiocese.org or Mayme Puccio (201) 919-1800.