Shroud of Turin display at Kinnelon Church brings faithful closer to Jesus

This Lent, Catholics of the Paterson Diocese and beyond have an extraordinary opportunity to view the Shroud of Turin, the linen burial cloth that bears the imprint of the crucified Christ. Our Lady of the Magnificat (OLM) Parish in Kinnelon has mounted a powerful display with several large-scale photographs of the shroud in the narthex of the church.
The photos include a 14-foot-long image of the shroud, a close-up of Jesus’ face, and a unique 3-D image of Christ on the shroud. Forty-seven museum-quality panels accompany the photos on the walls that explain the shroud’s history, scientific research, and spirituality. Visitors can also take a booklet about the shroud, which is specially produced for the exhibition.
Starting in Lent, Father Steven Shadwell, OLM pastor, has been conducting guided tours of the display at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays by appointment. The parish plans to continue the exhibit until Advent and then remount again next year for Lent.
“I believe the shroud shows us what Jesus looked like 2,000 years ago,” said Father Shadwell. He acquired prints of the photos from the late Richard Kulesa, a friend and retired carpenter of St. Paul Parish in Prospect Park. Kulesa also built a mounting system for the display. “It’s a great witness to the resurrection. God laid down his life so ours may go on. Jesus’ wounds on the shroud are consistent with accounts in Scripture. It shows us that our faith rests on facts. I hope this display inspires and bolsters people’s faith,” the priest said.
The shroud has survived the scrutiny of scientific studies against claims it is a forgery. Scientists determined it wasn’t a work of art and wasn’t caused by a natural phenomenon, such as decomposition and desiccation. Father Shadwell speculated that a burst of light or energy could have transferred the image onto the cloth.
Last week, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Jai Agnish, diocesan communications director and editor of The Beacon, visited OLM to talk with Father Shadwell about the shroud display for episode 46 of the podcast Beyond The Beacon.
“[In the shroud], we see the face of Christ and his wounds. We can get close to his suffering. It’s not about the gore but about his love for us: his passion, his carrying the cross, and his giving us everything in the Eucharist we celebrate in the Mass — his body broken and his blood poured out for us,” Bishop Sweeney said.
To reserve a spot for the Wednesday guided tours, call the Our Lady of Magnificat office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 973-838-6838.
The Beyond The Beacon podcast with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney is available on his YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms.