﻿﻿Bishop Serratelli celebrates silver anniversary Mass for Vietnamese community in Rockaway

﻿﻿For 25 years, Vietnamese Catholics have been coming together at St. Cecilia Church here to worship. To mark the silver anniversary, Bishop Serratelli came to the Rockaway parish and was principal celebrant of an anniversary Mass Nov. 27. The celebration began with an long outdoor procession to St. Cecilia Church, followed by the liturgy.



The anniversary was celebrated close to the feast of St. Andrew Dung Lac and his companion martyrs of Vietnam, whose feast is observed on Nov. 24. These martyrs were canonized by St. Pope John Paul II in 1988 for the witness they gave to their faith in their homeland. During the 17th to 19th centuries in Vietnam, it is estimated that some 130,000 Catholics suffered martyrdom. The feast honors 117 of those martyrs who were missionaries spreading the faith throughout the country.



The 5 p.m. Mass every Sunday is celebrated in the Vietnamese-vernacular for the Vietnamese families who are parishioners of St. Cecilia’s.