PATERSON Twenty-six couples came to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here Nov. 8 to mark their silver wedding anniversaries, one of the happiest events that has occurred in 2020. This year, they celebrated or will celebrate 25 years of faith, hope and love just as they did in exchanging their vows on their wedding day. The couples came together to mark the milestone occasion at the Diocese’s Silver Wedding Anniversary Mass Nov. 8. A tradition in the Diocese every year, this special Mass, known as the Silver and Gold, normally would also include couples marking 50 years of marriage. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions now in place, gold anniversary couples for 2020 will be honored at the cathedral on April 25, 2021. The couples at the Mass wore masks and social distanced from other couples. The couples were limited in the number of guests they could bring, with many simply attending with their children.
Coordinated by the Diocesan Office of Family Life at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison, Bishop Kevin Sweeney was main celebrant of the Silver Anniversary Mass with several priests from around the Diocese concelebrating the Mass that marked the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time.
To the couples, the Bishop began Mass by saying, “Love has brought us here together. What an appropriate song to begin our celebration of this beautiful Mass where we recognize those from around the Diocese who are celebrating their 25th year of marriage. Twenty-five years ago you gave yourselves to each other in marriage and you were joined together.”
In his homily, the Bishop addressed the anniversary couples and said, “You were well prepared 25 years ago whether you realized it or not. You knew then what you know now and you would do it all over again. That’s why you are here. You have grown in wisdom and how much wiser are you now than 25 years ago? The fact that you’re celebrating with us here at Mass shows that your faith has been a part of your married life and your daily vocation.”
“The Lord is inviting us in today’s Gospel that we have to be ready every day. Today, you are being invited to renew your vows to be prepared for the next 25, 30, 40 or whatever the Lord has in store for you of continuing to live that vocation of marriage,” said the Bishop.
Like on their wedding days, the 26 couples exchanged vows holding hands. Before the Bishop, the couples renewed their love, fidelity and commitment to each other in Holy Matrimony. Each couple received a commemorative certificate signed by Bishop Sweeney honoring their significant anniversaries.
Following the Mass, Father Paul Manning, diocesan vicar for evangelization, invited each couple in attendance to meet the Bishop and take a commemorative photo with him.
“We are so happy to be with you to give thanks for these 25 years and to celebrate this silver anniversary. May God continue to bless you,” Bishop Sweeney told the beaming couples.