﻿﻿Diocesan Filipino Ministries to host inter-parish Advent novena at 18 parishes

﻿﻿The Diocesan Commission for Catholic Filipino Ministries is hosting the Filipino tradition of nine-day novena Masses called Simbang Gabi, which translates to “dawn Mass.” The novena is a time for Catholics to prepare for the Nativity of Jesus and will take place from Dec. 15 to Dec. 23 at 18 different parishes in the Paterson Diocese.



Mila Burdeos, president of the Diocesan Commission for Catholic Filipino Ministries (DCCFM), who also serves the Diocesan Mission Office, said, “Simbang Gabi is celebrated everywhere in the world where Filipinos can be found. Filipino Catholics have always brought Simbang Gabi, an ingrained devotion and cultural faith-expression as a defining mark of their Catholic identity wherever they go.”



The history of Simbang Gabi can be traced to Mexico, when in 1587, the pope granted permission to hold Christmas Mass outdoors because the church could not accommodate the huge number of Mass attendees. During the novena, a star-shaped lantern, which is called “parol,” moves from church to church along the celebration. It is symbolic of the Star of Bethlehem that guided the Wise Men on their journey to find Jesus.



While it is a Filipino tradition, the Masses are said in English and all are invited to attend. Bishop Serratelli will be celebrating Mass during one of the Simbang Gabi celebrations in the Diocese at St. Anthony Parish in Passaic on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. St. Anthony’s was the first parish in the diocese to host Simbang Gabi Masses. The inter-parish Simbang Gabi was started in 2014 and has grown with one novena organized for Passaic County and one novena organized for Morris/Sussex Counties.



The parishes that participate are invited by the DCCFM. Most parishes have an active Filipino community and a Filipino parishioner coordinates the Mass and activities for the novena. Fellowship and food follows after each Simbang Gabi Mass.



“It is a Filipino way of preparing for the great feast of Christmas, an expression of their filial devotion to Mary, the Mother of God,” Burdeos said. “Cardinal Tagle of Manila wishes to encourage the practice of Simbang Gabi whether at dawn or in the evening because it is a great source of spiritual nourishment to all the faithful. For nine consecutive days, the faithful join and accompany Mary as she awaits the birth of her son. Jesus is the heart of Simbang Gabi.”