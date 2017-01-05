﻿﻿Bishop marks ‘Simbang Gabi’ novena with Filipino community at Passaic parish

PASSAIC ﻿﻿﻿In anticipation of Christmas, Filipino Catholics in the Diocese continued their tradition of novena Masses celebrated Dec. 15 to 23, known as “Simbang Gabi.” In the Philippines, “Simbang Gabi, which translates to “Masses of the Night,” is traditionally celebrated at 4 a.m.



Bishop Serratelli took part in the celebration at St. Anthony Church here Dec. 20 as the principal celebrant of Mass, which was concelebrated by Father Edgar Rivera, pastor of St. Anthony’s, and Father Kevin Corcoran, priest-secretary to the Bishop. The novena was coordinated by Filipino Americans at St. Anthony’s, where it has been held for the past 15 years.



The Diocesan Commission for Catholic Filipino Ministries also hosts an inter-parish “Simbang Gabi” for Morris, Sussex and Passaic counties. This year, 18 parishes across the diocese hosted novena Masses for “Simbang Gabi” making it a pilgrimage for Filipinos across the diocese, who attended the Masses at the different parishes.