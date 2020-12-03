CLIFTON For nine days, from Dec. 15 to 23, faithful around the Diocese will join together for the Filipino tradition of a nine-day novena called “Simbang Gabi” during Advent in preparation for the Nativity of Jesus Christ. Masses will be celebrated in 16 parishes and one monastery as part of the inter-parish “Simbang Gabi,” also known as “Misa de Gallo” or “Dawn Mass,” coordinated by the Diocesan Commission for Catholic Filipino Ministries (DCCFM).
Two Masses will be held during each evening, one Mass in a Passaic County parish and one in a Morris County parish, except on the final evening Dec. 23, at one parish — Our Lady of Good Counsel in Pompton Plains with Bishop Kevin Sweeney as the main celebrant.
The participating parishes are: St. Joseph, Lincoln Park; St. Philip, Clifton; Our Lady of Mercy, Whippany; St. Paul, Clifton; St. Vincent DePaul, Stirling; St. Anthony, Passaic; St. Christopher, Parsippany, St. Brendan, Clifton; St. Therese, Succasunna; St. Mary, Pompton Lakes; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Rockaway; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Passaic; St. Peter the Apostle, Parsippany; Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson; St. Rose of Lima, East Hanover and Holy Face Monastery, Clifton.
In addition, several parishes will be hosting “Simbang Gabi” independently every evening of the nine days including St. Anthony Parish in Passaic, St. Mary Parish in Dover and St. Rose of Lima Parish in East Hanover.
Bishop Sweeney will participate in three “Simbang Gabi” Masses around the Diocese. Those Masses, in addition to the inter-parish gathering at Our Lady of Good Counsel, will be on Friday, Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital Chapel in Paterson and on Monday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony Parish, Passaic.
Father Lem Camacho, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Dover, told The Beacon, “ ‘Simbang Gabi’ is both a spiritual and cultural celebration for us Filipinos. It’s spiritual because we are preparing for the birth of Jesus and journeying together with the Blessed Mother for nine days. It’s cultural because anywhere you go in the world and meet Filipinos, they know ‘Simbang Gabi’. There’s a long history of the novena for Filipinos.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several of the parishes will have the Masses live-streamed from its individual parish website or Facebook page. Many of the parishes also require pre-registration to attend Mass in person and seating will be limited. Anyone attending a Mass must wear a face mask and sit in designated places in the pews. Temperatures checks will also be taken at the door. The usual festive fellowship with Filipino food will be omitted this year.
Elmer Maximo, president of the DCCFM, who is a parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Rockaway, said, “This is our fourth year hosting the inter-parish ‘Simbang Gabi.’ This is more than a tradition to all Filipinos in our Diocese. It brings good memories of the rich country of our heritage, the Philippines, during Advent and Christmas seasons. It gives a special blessing to those who will be able to complete the nine-day novena of Masses.”
The beginning of “Simbang Gabi” in the Philippines dates back to 1668, when religious missionaries brought this Advent celebration from Mexico. During the novena, a star-shaped lantern, which is called a “parol,” moves from church to church along with the celebration. It is symbolic of the Star of Bethlehem that guided the Three Wise Men on their journey to find the Baby Jesus.
Last year on Gaudete Sunday, Pope Francis celebrated the Filipino Christmas tradition in St. Peter’s Basilica. It was the first time that a pope celebrated “Simbang Gabi” at the Vatican.