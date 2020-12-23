PATERSON The St. Joseph’s Health Filipino Affinity Group is marking the nine-day novena, Simbang Gabi, a Filipino Advent tradition at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center here. Bishop Kevin Sweeney was main celebrant of Mass Dec. 18, marking the fourth day of the novena.
The Filipino Affinity Group is one of several groups St. Joseph’s has. The groups are composed of staff members who share a common experience through similar racial, ethnic, cultural or religious backgrounds. The mission is to enhance the care provided to all the hospital serves and foster a culture of respect and inclusion.