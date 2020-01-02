‘Simbang Gabi’ celebration

PARSIPPANY In anticipation of Christmas, the Diocesan Commission for Catholic Filipino Ministries (DCCFM) continued its traditional novena of Masses celebrated from Dec. 15 to 23, known as “Simbang Gabi,” which translates to “Masses of the Night.” To mark the tradition, an inter-parish gathering was held with two Masses celebrated each night — one at a Passaic County church and one at a Morris or Sussex County church throughout the novena days with 17 parishes participating. Priests from around the Diocese served as main celebrants.
On the last evening to end the novena, one unified celebration was held in St. Peter the Apostle Church here with Father David Pickens, pastor, as the main celebrant. Father Pickens said, “At St. Peter’s, we were very happy to celebrate the final Mass for ‘Simbang Gabi.’ It was a beautiful liturgy. The Mass was inspirational, especially because of the music by the Filipino choir.”
St. Peter the Apostle Parish is one of the many parishes in the Diocese with a growing Filipino presence and the parishes that participated in the nine-day novena are invited by the DCCFM. Most parishes that are asked to participate have an active Filipino community and a Filipino parishioner coordinates the Mass and activities for the novena. Fellowship and food follow each “Simbang Gabi” Mass.
On Dec. 15, which was Gaudete Sunday, Pope Francis celebrated the Filipino Christmas tradition in St. Peter’s Basilica. The pope invited Rome’s Filipino community to attend the Gaudete Sunday Mass on the Third Sunday of Advent at the Vatican in honor of the first day of the traditional novena. It is the first time that a Pope has celebrated “Simbang Gabi” at the Vatican.
For the Filipino community around the world, having the Pope celebrate “Simbang Gabi” was significant. The Pope recognized Filipinos’ efforts in their faith lives. He told them that, having left their homeland, they have a mission to look for a better future.
“Through this celebration we want to prepare ourselves for Christmas according to the spirit of the Word of God that we have listened to, remaining constant until the Lord’s definite coming,” Pope Francis said in his homily for the Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.
The history of “Simbang Gabi” began in Mexico, when in 1587, the Pope granted permission to hold a Christmas Mass outdoors because the church could not accommodate the huge number of Mass attendees. During the novena, a star-shaped lantern, which is called a “parol,” moves from church to church along the celebration. It is symbolic of the Star of Bethlehem that guided the three Wise Men on their journey to find Jesus.
Mila Burdeos, president of the Diocesan Commission for Catholic Filipino Ministries (DCCFM), who also serves as director of the diocesan Mission Office, said, “ ‘Simbang Gabi’ is celebrated everywhere in the world where Filipinos can be found. Filipino Catholics have always celebrated ‘Simbang Gabi’ an ingrained devotion and cultural-expression as a defining mark of their Catholic identity wherever they go.”