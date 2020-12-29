Simbang Gabi in Pompton Plains

POMPTON PLAINS Bishop Sweeney celebrated the final Mass of a nine-day novena for Simbang Gabi in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church (OLGC) here Dec. 23. The Mass was coordinated by the Diocesan Commission for Catholic Filipino Ministries as part of an inter-parish celebration with 17 parishes participating this year.
Elmer Maximo, president of the DCCFM, said, “The Bishop mentioned the importance on the love of Filipino families. This novena is more than a tradition and a devotional to the Filiipinos in the Diocese. It’s a manifestation of being a faithful Filipino in our heritage. It also strengthens the ‘pinoy’ camaraderie and the belongingness in our Diocese.”