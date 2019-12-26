‘Simbang Gabi’ novena Mass

PASSAIC In anticipation of Christmas, Filipino Catholics in the Diocese celebrated their tradition of novena Masses celebrated Dec. 15 to 23, known as “Simbang Gabi,” which translates to “Masses of the Night."
Bishop Serratelli took part in the celebration at St. Anthony Church here Dec. 17 as the principal celebrant of the Mass, which was concelebrated by Father Hernan Cely, pastor; Father Jose Miguel Jimenez, parochial vicar; and Father Stephen Prisk, priest-secretary to the Bishop. The novena was coordinated by Filipino Americans at St. Anthony’s, where it has been held for almost 20 years.