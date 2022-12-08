Sister Joan Daniel Healy retires as chancellor/delegate for religious

When Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy talks about her life and ministry, one word keeps popping up: joy. With a smile, she delights in talking about her joy as a religious sister for more than 60 years and the joy she finds in the faces of those she has served —most recently as chancellor/delegate for religious of the Diocese of Paterson.
Effective Dec. 1, Sister Joan Daniel retired from the chancellor/delegate position after seven years and also from active ministry as a Sister of Christian Charity in Mendham. No successor has yet been named for the position. The diocese celebrated her milestone on Dec. 5 with a Mass presided over by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney with Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli, homilist, and many concelebrating priests in St. Philip the Apostle Church in Clifton.
“I will miss the camaraderie in the Chancery office, Bishop Sweeney’s smile, dedication, tireless zeal, and the wonderful priests and laity who work there,” said Sister Joan Daniel. Her vocation has sent her to serve her congregation’s missions in Uruguay and Argentina; to teach in Catholic elementary and high schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania; to serve the province as a counselor and two terms as provincial superior; to serve as translator and delegate to general chapters in Italy and Germany; and then to work for the chancery office. “I’ve had a wonderful life as a religious. What a ride!”
Sister Joan Daniel plans to live out her retirement at the motherhouse of the Sisters of Christian Charity in Mendham, where she lives. She was appointed as chancellor/ delegate by Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli in 2015.
As delegate to religious, Sister Joan Daniel served as a liaison between the diocese and the various religious communities of men and women. She coordinated the annual diocesan Jubilee Mass for Religious, the yearly meeting between the bishop and the major superiors of local religious communities, the annual fundraising campaign for the Retirement Fund for Religious, and other events.
As chancellor, Sister Joan Daniel coordinated meetings of the Diocesan Pastoral Council. She also attended many diocesan events.
“I love the dedication of the religious communities in the diocese. They live out their charisms with joy,” said Sister Joan Daniel, who made final vows as a Sister of Christian Charity in 1964 in Mendham. She also is fluent in Spanish.
Bishop Sweeney said he has been inspired by Sister Joan Daniel’s “love for the Church and our diocese.” He credits her with his getting to know and work with the major superiors of the various congregations.
“There is so much that we will miss about Sister Joan Daniel, including her great sense of humor, but we know that she will continue to be a blessing to and for all of us and our diocese,” the bishop said.
Msgr. T. Mark Condon, diocesan vicar general and moderator of the Curia, and pastor of Our Lady of the Holy Angels Parish in Little Falls, called the retiree “a force of nature and a joyful example of what consecrated life brings to the Church.
“Sister Joan Daniel will be missed at the chancery but will remain a cherished friend and shining Christian example of charity,” Msgr. Condon said.
Sister Joan Daniel added, “As I move on, I would also thank the members of the different councils, committees, etc., anyone whom I crossed paths with, it was an honor to work, vision, and pray with you.”
She imparted to all An Irish Blessing: “May the road rise to meet you/May the wind be always at your back/May the sun shine warm upon your face/And rains fall soft upon your fields/and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.”