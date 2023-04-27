Sister John Paul Thorley now doing God’s work in Argentina

Sister John Paul Thorley spent five years at St. Cecilia’s Parish in Rockaway, and she departed for her new assignment in early February to a throng of well wishes and memories.
Pastor of St. Cecilia Parish, Father Sigmund “Zig” Peplowski, said, “We miss her a lot. She was very astute liturgically and was very attentive to sacristan duties and to helping us with the distribution of Holy Communion and just things of that nature. She was a good presence here in the parish.”
Sister Thorley began her new assignment in Argentina on Feb. 15, and a farewell luncheon was held on Sunday, Feb. 12, following the 12:15 p.m. Mass.
Sister Thorley said, “It was truly remarkable to have such a beautiful sendoff from St. Cecilia’s Parish. I love the priests and people of St. Cecilia’s. They live their faith with such sincerity and are most generous. They were very kind and invited my whole family to join in the celebration as well. Father Zig and Father Matt, along with the St. Monica’s Guild, provided a joyful luncheon.”
Sister Thorley, a Sister of Christian Charity, made her First Profession of Vows in August 2017. Her name, Sister John Paul, was given to her at the time she was invested in the religious habit of the Sisters of Christian Charity.
“It is for St. John Paul II. I am so grateful to have a dynamic patron,” she said. “I was drawn to his love of the Eucharist, Blessed Mother, Divine Mercy, and the youth.”
Regarding her new assignment, Sister Thorley is ministering to both the Pre-K to twelfth grade Colegio Mallinckrodt schools in both Buenos Aires and Martinez. She is currently teaching the catechism, distributing holy Communion at the daily Communion recess, helping with a Math and English workshop and conversation to practice English, and participating in retreats and spirituality days with the students.
For Sister Thorley, one of the true joys of her new assignment is how well the students know Blessed Pauline von Mallinckrodt, who was the foundress of the Sisters of Christian Charity.
She said, “From the littlest ones to the high school students, all know and love Mother Pauline. Her spirit is truly alive in the faculty, staff, and students at the schools. One day I was out on the patio with the first and second graders for recess, and a little second grader ran up to me with arms wide open saying, ‘Madre Paulina! Madre Paulina!’ It gave me such joy to be mistaken for Mother Pauline. After I explained to her that I am not Mother Pauline, but I am a Sister from her congregation, she then called me ‘Sister of Mother Pauline’ and greeted me with the same enthusiasm.”
Sister Thorley attended the University of Scranton, where she studied both Mathematics and Theology. She then taught for six years at Denville’s Morris Catholic High School, and then at neighboring Assumption College for Sisters from 2013–2014, and again in 2018.