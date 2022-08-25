Sister of Christian Charity Lucia Sanchez makes first profession of vows

MENDHAM Sister Lucia Sanchez made her first profession of holy vows as a Sister of Christian Charity on Aug. 16, 2022, in Mendham at the Chapel of Mary Immaculate in Mallinckrodt Convent, the Motherhouse of the Sisters of Christian Charity. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the Mass.
Sister Lucia was born in Riga, Latvia, and graduated from Benedictine Academy, Elizabeth, N.J. She entered the Sisters of Christian Charity from St. Genevieve’s Parish in Elizabeth. She is a student at Assumption College for Sisters in Denville, N.J. She will also serve as an aide at Divine Mercy Academy in Rockaway, N.J. while living at St. Cecilia’s Convent in Rockaway.
Prior to her first profession, Sister Lucia was a postulant for two years and a novice for two years. After first profession, all Sisters of Christian Charity renew their vows annually until perpetual profession.