Sisterhood ministry brings love and hope to women after miscarriage

What does “I am 1 in 4” mean? There’s a population of women who know exactly what this means firsthand. It means they lost a child through miscarriage. On Episode 48 of Beyond The Beacon, Jennifer Nelson joins Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Cecile Pagliarulo to discuss the Sisterhood of the Traveling Relics of St. Gianna, a prayer card ministry bonded by St. Gianna Beretta Molla. The “Sisterhood” is an international group of mothers of children on earth and in heaven that includes married women facing infertility and single women with hearts that long to serve others.
Jennifer is the director of Religious Education at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Rockaway, N.J. She wrote an inspiring book, Super J and the Power of Love, which brings readers into the world of a loving and joy-filled child with Down syndrome. Jennifer has been married to the love of her life, Derek, for 20 years. They have seven saints in training, ages 17–1, and three little ones waiting for them in heaven. She dreams of one day traveling to Milan with her family to see St. Gianna’s Shrine in person.
Listen on the major podcast platforms or watch the episode on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube channel.