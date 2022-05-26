Sisters of Christian Charity beautify grounds in Mendham to mark Laudato si’ Week

MENDHAM Answering Pope Francis’ call to participate in Laudato si’ Week 2022, the Sisters of Christian Charity (SCC) hosted a planting day on the grounds of the religious order’s Motherhouse here May 21. Many Sisters of Christian Charity serving around the Diocese and beyond rolled up her sleeves to help beautify many of the outdoor spaces on the campus. Volunteers from local youth groups, lay associates of the order, and other close friends came out to help the sisters plant trees and flowers.
Sister of Christian Charity Monique Eloizard, who serves at St. Elizabeth/St. Brigid Parish in Peapack, brought a group of Confirmation candidates and youth ministry members to volunteer to plant vinca flowers at the cemetery, where Sisters of Christian Charity are buried. Row by row, the young people dug into the soil and planted the colorful purple, red and pink annual flowers into the ground with respect at the sisters’ graves. Vinca flowers were planted due to their natural resistance to rabbits and deer that are found on the grounds of the motherhouse.
“I am actually not of fan of worms and I have no experience in gardening,” laughed Sister Monique, “However, it was important to bring the young people to show care for creation and the environment.”
According to Sister Patrice Owens, coordinator of Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation (JPIC), for the order, this special week is based on Pope Francis’s landmark encyclical on care for creation and to unite the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics to listen and to respond to the cry of God’s creation. The theme for the week is “Listening and Journeying Together,” guided by the following quote from Pope Francis’ Laudato si’: “Bringing the human family together to protect our common home.”
In addition to planting flowers at each of the graves, 40 red oak seedings were also planted on the grounds. Partnering with other religious congregations, the Sisters of Christian Charity are inviting everyone to unite with Catholics as they further bring Laudato si’ to life. The trees were donated by Elaine Thornberry, who is a member of the SCC’s JPIC Environmental Working Group. The event was organized by Sister of Christian Charity Joanne Bednar, who is also a member of the group. The group is dedicated to the care of creation and to advocating for a more sustainable life style.
“We recognize that trees are the lungs of the planet and want to do our part to help replace trees that have been cut down through deforestation,” said Sister Patrice.
Some of the trees currently at the motherhouse were planted some 60 or 70 years ago and many of the religious currently living there remember when those trees were small, said Sister of Christian Charity Marie Pauline Demek, director of Villa Pauline Retreat and Spiritual Center, showing just how the tree seedings being planted today will one day grow tall.
Seven years ago, Laudato si’, Pope Francis’ second encyclical was dated May 24, 2015 and officially published a month later. It translates to “Praise Be to You.” Since its release, Catholics have worked to bring Laudato si’ to life and intensify the Catholic Church’s efforts through the Vatican’s new Laudato si’ Action Platform, which is empowering Catholic institutions and families to fully implement Laudato si’.
Comprising nearly one-fifth of the world’s population organized in some 220,000 parishes worldwide, the Catholic Church can play a powerful role in solving the dual challenges of climate emergency and ecological crisis, according the JPIC.
Laudato si’ Week 2022 is sponsored by the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting integral Human Development and facilitated by Laudato si’ Movement in collaboration with Cohort of Catholic partners.
In a video promoting the week, Pope Francis said, “What kind of world do we want to leave to those who will come after us, to children who are growing up? Motivated by this question, I would like to invite you to participate in Laudato si’ Week. Let’s take care of creation a gift of our good Creator God.”
Information – https://laudatosiweek.org