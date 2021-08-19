Sisters of Christian Charity profess perpetual vows before Bishop Sweeney

MENDHAM Three Sisters of Christian Charity made their perpetual vows at Mallinckrodt Convent here, motherhouse of the Sisters of Christian Charity, before Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney Aug. 15, on the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
The three sisters who made final vows are Sister Mathilde De Lucy, Sister Bridget Harakal, and Sister Clara Kim. Both Sister Mathilde and Sister Bridget serve at St. Francis Cathedral School in Metuchen and Sister Clara serves at St. Joseph Rehabilitation Center in Cedar Grove.