Some great reasons to go to the National Eucharistic Congress

On the first Beyond The Beacon episode of the new year, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish are joined by Father Alex Nevitt — a pilot and a French chef — to discuss the upcoming pilgrimage to the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis in July. Father Nevitt is coordinating the diocesan participation in this historic event. They discussed the importance of the pilgrimage and had fun getting to know Father Nevitt, a newer priest who is a parochial vicar serving at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood of Hanover Township. He’s also one of the diocesan prison chaplains, and he and Agnish discussed their shared passion for piloting single-engine airplanes. Listen to Beyond The Beacon on any of the major podcast services, or watch it on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube.