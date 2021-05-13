DOVER Bishop Kevin Sweeney made a pastoral visit to Sacred Heart/Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish here where he celebrated the vigil Mass in Spanish with its Neocatechumenal Way community on May 8, the Sixth Sunday of Easter.
Concelebrating the Mass were Father Manuel Guevara, pastor of Sacred Heart/Most Holy Rosary, and Father Stephen Prisk, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.
Founded in Spain, the Neocatechumenal Way consists of groups of lay people, who seek to evangelize the “Good News” of the Gospel by using the Second Vatican Council as a reference. Participation includes three key elements each week: meditating and praying on the week’s Gospel, attending Mass, and joining in community gatherings on Sundays.