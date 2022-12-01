Sparta Parish celebrates start of the Advent at Mass presided over by Bishop Sweeney

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit on Saturday, Nov. 26 to St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Sparta where he celebrated the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the first Sunday of Advent. Concelebrating the Mass were Father Vidal Gonzales Jr., St. Kateri’s pastor, and Paulist Father Tom Gibbons. The Kane family lit the first candle of the Advent wreath as a sign of the start of Advent. The bishop blessed St. Kateri’s Christmas tree and Advent wreath. Participating were Knights of Columbus of the Dominick Calabrese Assembly.