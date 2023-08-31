Special Mass concludes retreat for Emaús fellowship

The men of La Hermandad de Emaús fellowship of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson on Sunday, Aug. 20, welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who presided over Mass to conclude their retreat.
Priests concelebrating with Bishop Sweeney included Msgr. Geno Sylva, St. John’s rector and diocesan vicar for special projects; Father Jorge Castaño, parochial vicar, who facilitates the Emaús group; Father Starli Castaños, parochial vicar; Father Yojaneider Garcia, diocesan director of catechesis and faith formation; and Father Yohan Serrano, diocesan spiritual director of Emaús in the diocese and chaplain of the Hispanic population of Sussex County.
Hermandad de Emaús [Fellowship of Emmaus] meets twice a month in small groups in parishes in the diocese and offers spiritual activities for the larger population, such as retreats.
“The retreat was a beautiful experience with the Lord. He was present in the life of these men,” said Deacon German Vargas of St. John’s. The retreat was held from Friday to Sunday in Spanish.
The Emaús mission seeks to help bring members to a personal encounter with Jesus and motivate them to get involved in the Church, become filled with a spirit of service, and commit to an ongoing process of conversion, formation, and transformation into missionary disciples.
— MICHAEL WOJCIK