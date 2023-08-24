St. Andre Bessette relic inspires faithful during parish visits

Over the last week, Catholics of the Paterson Diocese and beyond took the opportunity to get closer to the humble, prayerful heart of beloved St. Andre Bessette — both physically and spiritually.
A relic of St. Andre, a piece of his heart, traveled to five parishes in the diocese with Father Jomon Kalladanthiyil, an Indian-born priest of the Congregation of the Holy Cross in Montreal. A French Canadian, St. Andre was a brother in the order and founded St. Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal in Montreal, a popular site of many miraculous healings. His quiet holiness and devotion to St. Joseph continue to influence people.
The relic visited St. Virgil Parish in Morris Plains on Aug. 16, St. Jude Parish in Hopatcong on Aug. 17, St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway on Aug. 18, St. Paul Parish in Prospect Park on Aug. 19, and Sacred Heart Parish in Dover on Aug. 20. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated Mass at St. Jude’s. The relic has been venerated by millions of people across the United States and Canada.
“St. Andre was physically weak, but he was a strong instrument of God. A humble and simple man, he couldn’t work, but he could pray,” Father Kalladanthiyil said in a talk about him at St. Jude’s. “We pray for everyone, especially the sick and suffering. I pray the relic brings more blessings to you and the world.”
The five parish visits each began with the exposition of the relic in a reliquary placed in front of the altar. Father Kalladanthiyil’s talk was followed by Eucharistic Adoration, Mass, veneration of the relic, and anointing the faithful with the Oil of St. Joseph.
During the relic’s visit to St. Jude’s, Bishop Sweeney was the main celebrant of the Mass. Concelebrating were: Father Kalladanthiyil and Father Kamil (Peter) Wierbicki, St. Jude’s pastor. Young and old attended the prayer-filled evening.
“With Mary and the saints, like St. Joseph and St. Andre, we go to Jesus again and again. We listen to him, do what he says, and miracles can happen,” Bishop Sweeney said in his homily. “God calls us to share his peace, healing, and mercy.”
The eighth of 12 children, St. Andre, whose birth name was Alfred, was orphaned at a young age. Later, he applied to enter the Congregation of Holy Cross but was not admitted after a year because of his failing health. Then, Bishop Ignace Bourget of Montreal urged that he be admitted.
St. Andre served as a doorkeeper at Notre Dame College in Montreal. He invited teachers, students, and parents to pray with him in the chapel. There were reports of miraculous healings.
Then, this frail saint did the impossible — founded the impressive St. Joseph’s Oratory, the world’s largest shrine to the adoptive father of Jesus. Today, it’s the site of countless canes, braces, and crutches left behind by people who were healed. St. Andre died at 91 in 1937. In 2010, Pope Benedict XVI canonized him a saint.
On Aug. 17, Father Wierbicki called the relic’s visit a “special night” and told congregants, “I hope St. Andre helps deepen your faith.”
Elizabeth Meyer was at St. Jude’s with her husband, Deacon John Meyer of St. Michael Parish in Netcong. They visited the oratory of St. Joseph in 1996.
“St. Andre was so humble; he probably didn’t expect to do so many great things and touch so many lives. Now I can better speak about him to people,” Meyer said.