St. Anthony Church to reopen in fall

PASSAIC On Holy Thursday in 2017, just hours before the Easter Triduum was to begin, the ceiling at St. Anthony Church here collapsed causing massive damage to the building, Since that day, the church has been closed and all Masses and events have been held in the parish center for the past two years.
But through the efforts of the parish community, St. Anthony Church is projected to reopen this fall. Bishop Serratelli will preside at a rededication Mass at 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 22 during which he will consecrate the new altar and bless the renovated church.
The reopening of the church building comes at a timely moment in the parish’s history. The parish is marking the 100th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone of the church building, which took place on May 11, 1919. The parish was under the leadership of the Capuchin Franciscan order for seven decades until 1992 when the order turned over the parish’s administration to the Diocese.
Even without being able to use the church building, the parish has remained active in its outreaches, ministries and events. The celebration of Sunday Masses has taken place in the parish hall with weekday Masses celebrated in the chapel located in the parish center.
Father Hernan Cely, pastor, said, “We have all worked very hard to reach this grand and solemn Eucharistic celebration. There cannot be any words to express my feelings but I can only say I am overwhelmed with joy.”
The reconstruction of St. Anthony Church took place in several phases and the work done included the demolition of the exterior walls and doors; structural work of the trusses and beams; removal of the masonry stairs; framing; restoration of the stained glass windows and installation of a new stained glass window; installation of drywall; insulation; flooring; plumbing and electrical work; reinforcing the wall for a new glass canopy; installation of a sprinkler system; HVAC work and new restroom facilities, which will be handicapped-accessible.
The architect for the church project is V. Baras Architects and the contractor is National Development and Constructions. The cost of the project is nearly $1.27 million.
A century ago, St. Anthony was built to serve Italian immigrants who had settled in that area of the city. In its early history, the church was considered a “rebel” church following its creation as a mission to Our Lady of Mount Virgin in Garfield. The parochial vicar, Father Constantino Bianchini, was assigned by the pastor to develop the church. He would not relinquish the Oak Street church and led the community into a schism. St. Anthony’s came back to full communion with the Catholic Church in 1925. It was entrusted to the care of Italian Capuchin friars as a mission to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Passaic.
Those roots of serving immigrants continues today as the parish now serves immigrants mostly from South America, the Caribbean and the Philippines. It is one of the most active parishes in the city of Passaic.
Parishioners are looking forward to the reopening of the new church building. Mary DiGaetano married her late husband, Joseph DiGaetano, in the church on May 13, 1951. As a child, she also received her First Communion and Confirmation there. “My parents were parishioners of Mount Carmel (in Passaic) and the only reason we went to St. Anthony’s is because it was six blocks from our house on Madison Street. Both churches had the same priests and nuns. St. Anthony’s has been my second family and my second home. I’m so thrilled that we will soon be back in church finally.”
Miguel Rodriguez, who leads the small group communities of the parish along with his wife, Miriam, has been a parishioner of St. Anthony’s since 1994. “The church has responded in a positive way and Father Hernan has been very energetic even in this situation. We faced many challenges but endured through them,” he said.
About how he will feel when the day comes that he’ll be able to walk into the new church, Rodriguez said, “I had the opportunity to see the progress, but I didn’t want to go because I want to see it when it’s completely finished. I imagine how the new church will be and I know I’ll be happily surprised about it.”
Also looking forward to the reopening is Danis Cespedes, a young adult who helps serve with the parish’s active youth ministry. A graduate of the former school there who received her First Communion and Confirmation at St. Anthony’s, Cespedes said, “The church reopening means so much to me. It is as if it feels like coming back home after some time away. There will be nothing like being in our comfortable sanctuary once again. The parish means my life to me. I found a huge community that has grown with me for so many years. It has brought peace to my family and so many humbling experiences along the way.”
Father Cely, who started serving the parish after the collapse of the ceiling, said, “I’ve been at St. Anthony’s for two years — one year as administrator and the other as pastor. To be able to celebrate the Holy Mass in the church for the first time after the ceiling collapse will be an honor and privilege.”
A reception will follow the rededication Mass at the Royal Manor in Garfield. Tickets are now available for anyone who is interested in attending the reception.