St. Brendan and St. George Parish in Clifton mark Fiesta de Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia

The community of St. Brendan and St. George Parish in Clifton on Jan. 22 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney who presided over the 1:30 p.m. Mass for the Dominican celebration of Fiesta de Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia. She is considered the protective mother of the Dominican people.
Concelebrating was Father Jesus Peralta, pastor, and Father Milton Camargo, parochial vicar, with assistance from Rev. Mr. Starli Castanos, a transitional deacon. He anticipates being ordained a priest of the diocese by Bishop Sweeney on June 24 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson.
During the Mass, Bishop Sweeney blessed an image of Fiesta de Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia. He held it up for the congregation to see and it was displayed on the altar. The Bishop also received many items that were significant to Dominican culture, including the country’s flag and a drum. Many churchgoers were dressed in colorful traditional garb.
On Jan. 21, 1691, the Spanish army, led by Antonio Miniel, defeated the French army during the Battle of Sabana Real in the eastern part of the island of Santo Domingo. It is believed that the Spanish asked Fiesta de Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia to help them win the battle.
— Michael Wojcik