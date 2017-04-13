St. John Cathedral Palm Sunday

PALM SUNDAY Deacon German Vargas, director of the RCIA program, censes the Book of Gospels during the Blessing of the Palms as the Bishop and Msgr. Mark Giordani, cathedral rector, look on during Palm Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist at the Rodimer Center in Paterson April 8.
Bishop celebrates vigil Mass for Palm Sunday at St. John Cathedral
PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist at the Rodimer Center here April 8 where he celebrated the vigil Mass marking Palm Sunday, also known as Passion Sunday. Palm Sunday begins Holy Week.