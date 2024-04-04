St. John’s Cathedral commemorates the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday

The community of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who presided over the celebration of the Lord’s Passion for Good Friday on March 29. It followed a reenactment of the Passion of Christ in the cathedral and through the streets in Paterson. Yuri Rosenthal portrayed Jesus during this sweeping presentation, which drew 2,500 people.
The Celebration of the Lord’s Passion consists of the Liturgy of the Word, adoration of the Cross, and Holy Communion. To show reverence during the solemn service, clergy, lay ministers, and the faithful genuflect before or kiss the Cross, and the clergy prostrate themselves before the altar or kneel and pray in silence. Holy Communion, consecrated on Holy Thursday at the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, was distributed to the faithful.
No Masses are celebrated on Good Friday, a day of fasting and abstinence.