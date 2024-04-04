St. John’s Cathedral marks institution of Mass, Holy Orders at Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday evening, March 28, in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. The Mass commemorates the institution of the Sacraments of the Eucharist and Holy Orders by Jesus Christ. Just as Jesus washed the feet of his disciples at the Last Supper, Bishop Sweeney washed the feet of the faithful to symbolize the service and charity of Christ, who came “not to be served, but to serve.” By example of washing his disciples’ feet, Jesus demonstrated how Christians are to love one another through humble service.