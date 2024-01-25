St. John’s Cathedral to host ecumenical Black History Worship Service

Bishop W. Darin Moore, presiding prelate of the Mid-Atlantic Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, will be the guest preacher for a Black History Worship Service on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney will join leaders of churches in Paterson for the ecumenical prayer service to celebrate Black History Month. It will be guided by the theme “Celebrating our journey and the impact of music in our history” and Psalm 137:4. The service is sponsored by the Paterson Diocese with collaboration with the Paterson United Pastor’s Council and the Paterson branch of the NAACP. Benefits will go to UNCF of New Jersey. Pictured are participants of the first-ever Black History Month ecumenical prayer service, which was held at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson last February. Bishop Sweeney is at far right.
Information: 973-345-4309.