St. Joseph Health honors nurses during National Nurses Week

Pictured is the noon Mass on May 8 in the chapel of St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson in honor of National Nurses Week, which was celebrated by Father Lazaro Perez, a St. Joseph’s chaplain. The homilist was Deacon Roberto Demetillo, St. Joseph’s nursing director. A Mass for the night-shift staff was held later, celebrated by Father Francis Conde, a priest of the Paterson Diocese and a St. Joseph’s chaplain. Deacon Michael Pasquale, Structural Heart Program coordinator, gave the homily. Chaplains also traveled around the medical center to bless the hands of nurses and staff.