St. Joseph Parish of Lincoln Park bakes Christmas cookies for U.S. soldiers

Former St. Joseph Parish of Lincoln Park pastor Father Dominik Bakowski wanted a special Christmas gift for his troop of 500 soldiers at Fort Cavasos in Texas.
He knew the right people to call.
Father Bakowski, who serves as Chaplain for the 2-227 Aviation Battalion of the United States Army, in early November phoned the St. Joseph Baking Ministry coordinator, Maria McMann, as well as parish secretary, JoAnn Caputo, and suggested thinking of a gift for his battalion.
Baking cookies was the chosen task. In just a few weeks, over 6,000 cookies of different varieties were baked, and a dozen each were packed into 525 boxes that bore the words, “Merry Christmas from St. Joseph Parish, Lincoln Park, N.J.” and “Thank You for Your Service” on them. The boxes, which were shipped southwest from the business of and by a former longtime parishioner and Lincoln Park resident, Donald Donadio, arrived on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Sister Ellen Byrnes, F.S.P., Pastoral Associate of St. Joseph Parish, said, “This was an amazing undertaking that showed a great spirit of willingness to help Father Dominik, as well as to show their love and appreciation for our troops. We hope the soldiers enjoy their Christmas treat made with love.”
Father Bakowski realized that not all his soldiers, due to flying expenses, would be able to visit their families for Christmas. He said, “My idea was to give them some sort of hope for Christmas. And Christmas time is for sharing love and happiness.”
A Christmas luncheon was held on Dec. 20, where the happy soldiers received their gifts.
As soon as word about the cookie baking got out, those willing to bake expanded beyond McCann’s ministry of bakers. Current and even former parishioners stepped forward.
Caputo, who is entering her 13th year as parish secretary, asked each person to bake four dozen cookies, and 500 empty boxes awaited at the back of the church for folks to take, start baking cookies and wrap them in plastic, and fill the boxes. Those boxes disappeared quickly — and people were looking for more.
“I have about 63 people,” McMann said about her baking ministry members, “and I think I was able to get a little over 50. But they also put it in the bulletin, and a lot of parishioners baked, too, because everyone loves Father Dominik so much that everyone participated.”
And McMann, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and, in her words, used to love to bake but can no longer do so, had special help from her children — Michael, 27, and Gia, 21 — the former a lover of cooking, the latter a fan of baking.
Caputo said, “Some people came with 12 boxes of cookies, and they were just so happy to do it for our troops and for Father Dominik. It was just great; everybody just helped. Our parish is great like that. It is amazing how we come together and help each other.”
McMann recalled, “I was crying the morning when they said that they made 500 boxes. I was so happy for Father Dominik. And I said to my son, ‘Michael, these are happy tears.’ ”
Father Bakowski said of his former parish, “I am very proud of them. The parish is very small, but it has a big heart.”