St. Joseph Parish teens complete mission trip to help Appalachian poor

MENDHAM Fifty-four teens and 20 chaperones from St. Joseph Parish here traveled to Paintsville, Ky., from June 20 to 26, as part of the parish’s 13th annual Teen Appalachia Mission Trip. The team worked in conjunction with Good Neighbors, Inc., a not-for-profit organization that serves the working poor in Johnson County, Kentucky.
Good Neighbors arranges the sites that the St. Joseph mission team work on each summer. The local families the team serves do not receive any government assistance. People in need reach out to Good Neighbors for help in repairing homes, putting on needed additions, and other needs. In return, those that receive help are required to undergo financial training to teach them how to budget and save and often, those helped turn around and help others in their community.
This year, the team’s projects included roof and foundation repairs, building decks, and replacing windows. At one site, the team had to dig out mud from a basement after the area suffered from a major flooding event. Another team built a wheelchair ramp for a resident while two teams completed an inside demolition to prepare a house for a complete renovation.
The teens on the mission team build special bonds with the families they serve, often having meals together and taking the time to get to know the families and their stories. The mission experience for the teen volunteers is life-changing for them, not just for the families.
“This trip allows our group to foster relationships and grow spiritually in our mission to care for others,” said St. Joseph Youth Director Mark Tosso. “This helps develop a feeling of community within our parish.”
“Going on the Appalachia mission trip this year was one of the best experiences of my life,” said Abby Kontely, a senior at West Morris Mendham High School. “It was so impactful to see how grateful the people of Paintsville were in response to our help. It showed me how valuable helping another person is, no matter how small your actions are.”
“It was nice helping those in need and seeing their reaction to a little bit of kindness,” said another teen, Brian Doddy, a junior at Oratory Prep.
“It was extremely fulfilling for me as well,” added John Doddy, a parent volunteer, who traveled to Kentucky with his son, Brian. “In the news of late we constantly hear bad things and the ugliness both here in the states and abroad. Being part of this mission trip allowed me to experience first-hand, that there is still lots of love, kindness, and goodness in the world. Helping one another is why we were all put on this earth.”