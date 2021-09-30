St. Joseph summit

RICHARD A. SOKERKA
As the Year of St. Joseph continues, the Diocese of Paterson has offered the faithful a variety of opportunities to learn more about St. Joseph and to honor the spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Those opportunities will continue until the Year of St. Joseph concludes on Dec. 8, the feast of the Immaculate Conception.
For those who are looking for an online opportunity to celebrate the Year of St. Joseph, Spirit Filled Hearts Ministry, an organization within the Diocese of Orange, Calif., dedicated to evangelization, is hosting a virtual four-day summit on St. Joseph beginning today, Sept. 30 and concluding Oct. 3.
The event includes an impressive list of presenters teaching the spiritual importance of Jesus’ foster father. They include: Father Donald Calloway, who compiled the Consecration to St. Joseph; Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston; Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York; Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco; Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City; Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops; Bishop Gerald Barbarito of Palm Beach, Fla.; Bishop Kevin Vann of the Diocese of Orange; Dr. Scott Hahn; and Chris Stefanick, host of EWTN’s “Real Life Catholic.”
Other “special guest” summit speakers include: Jason and Crystalina Evert from the Chastity Project, Leah Darrow from Lux Catholic, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus Patrick Kelly, filmmaker and James Wahlberg, brother of actor Mark Wahlberg.
A trailer for the summit states: “St. Joseph can have a powerful influence in your life and wants to be your spiritual father. He wants to give you that protection. However, we need to learn how to call upon him in prayer; learn how to foster a better devotion to him. The summit will give you the keys to bring St. Joseph into your life, the life of your family, and the Church.”
The online summit, which is free to attend, provides an opportunity to pilgrimage to the heart of St. Joseph.
To be part of the summit click here.